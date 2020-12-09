Demeo VR dungeon crawler game announced

Resolution Games has announced a new virtual reality dungeon crawl game that will be launching on the Oculus Quest and Rift VR headsets sometime during 2021. A teaser trailer has provides a glimpse at what you can expect from the cross-platform game will also launch on traditional gaming PC platforms as a non-VR title.

“Terrors and treasure await as you and your friends brave the corrupted catacombs of Demeo together. Choose your champions wisely in this cooperative VR game, for once you have ventured below you must conquer the nether floors or perish in the attempt. The ultimate outcome depends on your choices, and whether the dice are rolled in your favor…”

Resolution Games’ CEO Tommy Palm explains “Demeo delivers everything you love about gathering around a table to slay monsters with your friends… without having to furiously erase mistakes from your character sheet,”

“In fact, when we first started sharing early builds of Demeo, more than one industry expert expressed their doubts that anyone could successfully pull off the transformation of such an experience,” Resolution board member and Demeo creative director Mike Booth added. “But then when they put the headset on, they were completely sold.”

Will you have the mettle to survive all the way to the end in this monster-infested turn-based game that will take game night virtual in 2021?

