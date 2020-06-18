Dell USB hub and speakerphone combination unveiled

Dell has created a new combination USB-C hub and speakerphone in the form of the aptly named Mobile Adapter Speakerphone. Offering a HMDI connection with up to 4K resolution at 60Hz when you connect your external display via the HDMI 2.0 port or USB-C port.

“Its numerous ports offer a variety of connectivity options, while its built-in speakerphone offers great conferencing convenience. Now you can charge your laptop while being connected to a display and your keyboard and mouse, plus get on a conference call — all at the same time.”

Features of the Dell Mobile Adapter Speakerphone :

– Compact and portable: Sleek and small, its compact design takes up little space, so you can easily fit the multiport adapter into your bag and take it anywhere.

– Efficient cable management: Simply wrap the cable around the base when you’re done — what could be easier? This prevent tangles and ensures it stays neat in your bag.

– Quick setup: Setup is fast and easy — connect instantly without having to download any software for a ready-to-go solution. No drivers required.

– Uncompromising screen performance: Supporting the latest industry standards, this Dell multiport adapter lets you enjoy sharp images, ideal for sharing your presentations and videos! You can also take advantage of HDR compatibility for vivid visuals and lifelike images.

– Super-fast file transferi: Work faster and smarter. Speeds of up to 10Gbps let you transfer large media files in seconds via the USB-C and USB-A ports.

– Charge your PCi: With up to 90W Power Delivery, you can easily charge a variety of PCs — simply plug in your USB-C power adapter or display to the USB-C port on your adapter speakerphone.

Source : Dell

