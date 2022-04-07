Deliver Us Mars space adventure landing on Xbox

Samuel Roberts from Frontier Foundry has taken to the official Xbox new site this week to reveal more details about the new science-fiction adventure game Deliver Us Mars which would be launching on the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. The sequel to the 2019 Deliver Us The Moon adventure Deliver Us Mars is set 10 years after the first game. Check out the reveal trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the new game currently under development.

“We’re excited to reveal Deliver Us Mars, a new game coming to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, developed by our friends at KeokeN Interactive. This thrilling narrative-rich adventure is the ambitious sequel to 2019’s Deliver Us The Moon, and it’s set 10 years after the events of the Fortuna mission in that game. Our first trailer shows our new protagonist preparing to explore the Mars surface after a crash-landing – and reactivating a drone that will be familiar to anyone who played the original.”

Deliver Us Mars

“Featuring a massive step forward in gameplay variety and storytelling, Deliver Us Mars takes players to the Red Planet on a dangerous mission to help secure humanity’s future. In the world of our game, Earth’s resources are depleted, necessitating further ventures into space in search of new forms of energy. Environmental themes are really important to the developers, which is why KeokeN’s games take a grounded approach to sci-fi storytelling. That said, there’s a lot more to this story to be revealed in the coming months. “

“For players who enjoyed Deliver Us The Moon, they’ll get a kick out of how the story picks up threads and characters from the original game (we welcome any and all fan theories until we can say more…). For totally new players, though, they can enjoy this story as an entirely standalone experience. Motion-captured cutscenes from a terrific cast bring this story to life in spectacular fashion.”

Source : Xbox

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals