How to delete unwanted iPhone apps

This guide is designed to teach you how to delete an app on the iPhone or iPad, if you are a new user of the iPhone then you may have downloaded some apps that you want to get rid of on your device. It is fairly easy to remove unwanted apps from the iPhone.

In addition, you might feel the need to declutter your home screen, providing a clean, organized digital space to work with. Applications can sometimes clutter up your home screen, making it less visually appealing and more challenging to navigate. Thus, it’s reasonable that you might want to eliminate some of these apps from your home screen, streamlining your user experience and making your device more customized to your specific needs and preferences.

When it comes to removing apps from your iPhone or its home screen, you have two main options available. The first is to permanently delete these apps from your device. This is suitable if you are sure that you won’t be using the app in the foreseeable future and want to free up some storage space. The permanent deletion of an app will remove all data associated with it and cannot be reversed unless you choose to re-download the app from the App Store.

On the other hand, if you anticipate needing the app at some point later, or simply want to remove it from sight for the time being, you can opt to hide the app from your home screen. This doesn’t remove the app entirely but merely makes it invisible on your home screen. The app and its data will remain on your device, accessible via the App Library or through the Search function. This option is convenient if you want to clean up your home screen without losing access to the apps you might need later.

How do I permanently delete an app on my iPhone?

You can permanently delete an app from your iPhone or iPad Home screen or you can delete it from the App library on your device. The App Library feature is only available on the iPhone at the moment. It is coming to the iPad with iOS 15.

Follow the steps below to delete the app from your home screen.

Locate the app you want to delete and then hold the app. A pop menu will appear on your home screen Select Delete App. You will be asked again if you want to remove the app and select Delete. The app has now been permanently removed from your device.

Follow the steps below to delete an app from the App Library.

Go to the app Library by swiping left on your iPhone. Press and hold the app you want to delete on your iPhone. A popup menu appears, select Delete on your iPhone. You will be asked again if you want to delete the app, click Delete. The app will be permanently removed from your iPhone.

How do I temporarily delete apps or hide them on my iPhone or iPad?

This is a useful feature if you want to hide apps on your device’s Home Screen but then use them at a later date, they will still be available on your device and they can be easily found from within the App Library on your iPhone or iPad.

Follow the steps below to hide an app on your iPhone or iPad home screen.

Press and hold the app you want to remove. Click Edit Home Screen. The apps will jiggle on your device, press the – in the top left corner. Select Remove From Home Screen The app has been removed but is available through the Appl Library on your device.

We hope you find this guide useful, if you have any questions leave a comment below and let us know. You can find out more details over at Apple’s website. This guide was written using iOS 16.4.1 and iPadOS 16.5.1, which is the current version of Apple’s iPhone and iPad software at the time of writing.

