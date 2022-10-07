DeepDeck programmable, open source, ESP32 wireless macropad

Now available to purchase from the Crowd Supply website is the programmable wireless macropad featuring 16 RGB mechanical hot swappable keys and two rotary RGB encoders. The open source design features a ESP32 module to connect to your device via Bluetooth and the macropad supports connections to Windows, MacOS, Android, iOS and more. The DeepDeck ESP32 wireless macropad is available from $49 and funding will end on Nov 10, 2022 at 03:59 PM PST.

“DeepDeck configuration is easy! You don’t need to install any software. Just activate Configuration Mode, connect DeepDeck to a Wi-Fi access point, and direct your browser to the built-in webserver (much like you would when configuring a home router). And you can do all of that with a smartphone, so you don’t even need a computer!”

Programmable wireless macropad

“Write code? Easily map DeepDeck’s keys and knobs to frequently used shortcuts in your favorite IDE, be it VS Code, Arduino IDE, Eclipse, or something else. You can use DeepDeck to write code, switch tabs, map bookmarks, move back and forth, etc. Dabble in design? Map different views, layers, and shortcuts in KiCad, Illustrator, Solid Works, and other such platforms. The knobs allow you to configure many of the built-in tools faster and more intuitive than using your mouse or a standard keyboard. Edit audio or video? Improve your workflow by mapping DeepDeck’s knobs to various controls for a clean, fluid experience when using Reaper, Adobe Premier, etc.”

Specifications :

4 x 4 (16 total) interchangeable, hot-swappable mechanical keys

Two rotary encoders with push buttons

RGB LEDs on each key

RGB LEDs on encoders for additional feedback

Programmable RGB interactions

Expansion ports to integrate other sensors (like a gesture sensor)

64 x 128 OLED screen

Integrated Wi-Fi and Bluetooth (via ESP32)

Battery powered

On-screen menu for basic set up

Complete web-based interface for full customization of keys, macros, etc.

Can use APIs to connect to a wide variety of online services

Source : Crowd Supply



