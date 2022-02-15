Deep water film starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas

20th Century Studios has released a new trailer for Deep Water the upcoming psychological thriller film starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas. The new movie is based on the 1957 novel of the same name by Patricia Highsmith and will be premiering next month from March 18th 2022 onwards. A married couple who have fallen out of love with each other begin playing deadly mind games against one another that begin seeing those around them dying.

The film was originally penciled in to premier back in November 2020 but was delayed to August 2021 and then again to January 2022. Today it has been announced that the film will release on Hulu on March 18th, 2022. Deep Water also stars Tracy Letts, Rachel Blanchard and Lil Rel Howery.

“Vic and Melinda Van Allen are a couple in the small town of Little Wesley. Their loveless marriage is held together only by a precarious arrangement whereby, in order to avoid the messiness of divorce, Melinda is allowed to take any number of lovers as long as she does not desert her family.

Vic becomes fascinated with the unsolved murder of one of Melinda’s former lovers, Malcolm McRae, and, in order to successfully drive away her current fling, takes credit for the killing. When the real murderer is apprehended, Vic’s claims are interpreted by the community as dark jokes.”

Deep Water has been directed by Adrian Lyne from a screenplay written by Zach Helm and Sam Levinson.

Source : 20th Century Studios

