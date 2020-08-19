Dishonored follow-up Deathloop delayed

Deathloop the first person shooter launching for PlayStation 5 and PC from Arkane Lyon, the award-winning studio behind the critically acclaimed Dishonored franchise, was expected to launch for the holiday of 2020. Unfortunately the games launch date has now been delayed until sometime during Q2 2021.

The Deathloop delay announcement was made via Twitter and has needed to be made due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, causing problems for the development team. “We found that delivering this new and exciting experience, at the polish and quality level that defines both an Arkane game and a true next-gen experience, is taking longer than usual,”

“We found that delivering this new and exciting experience, at the polish and quality level that defines both an Arkane game and a true next-gen experience, is taking longer than usual.”

“Deathloop transports players to the lawless island of Blackreef in an eternal struggle between two extraordinary assassins, Julianna and Colt. Players will explore stunning environments and meticulously designed levels in an immersive gameplay experience that lets you approach every situation any way your heart desires. Hunt down targets all over the island in an effort to put an end to the cycle once and for all, and remember, if at first you don’t succeed… die, die again.”

To the community, an update on DEATHLOOP: pic.twitter.com/XveoG6AgoT — DEATHLOOP (@deathloop) August 18, 2020

Source : Arkane

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals