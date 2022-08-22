Death Stranding lands 23rd August with PC Game Pass

Microsoft has announced that Death Stranding lands on the 23rd of August with PC Gane Pass, have a look at the video below.

There will be various features for Windows 10 and Windows 11 PC gamera including ultrawide mode, crossover content and more.

Welcome, Porters! Today, we at Kojima Productions and 505 Games are incredibly excited to announce that Death Stranding is launching August 23 with PC Game Pass. Keep your eyes on @XboxGamePassPC Twitter for updates exactly when you can play, as well as the official 505 Games and Kojima Productions social media channels.

From legendary game creator Hideo Kojima comes an all-new, genre-defying open world action adventure starring Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux, and Lindsay Wagner.

In the near future, mysterious explosions have rocked the globe, setting off a series of supernatural events known as the Death Stranding. With otherworldly creatures plaguing the landscape, and mass extinction imminent, it’s up to Sam Porter Bridges to travel across the ravaged wasteland and save humanity from impending annihilation.

For those who don’t know, Death Stranding is all about the importance of connections; we’re so excited to be connecting more players to this world and this truly wonderful community. Over the past few years, we’ve been fortunate enough to engage with so many players and run multiple community events across our official social channels – soon PC Game Pass members can join in these future activities!

You can find out more details about Death Stranding with PC Game Pass over at Microsoft’s Xbox Wire website at the link below.

Source Xbox Wire

