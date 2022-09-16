Deals: Windscribe VPN Pro Plan, save 43%

We have a great deal for our readers on the Windscribe VPN Pro Plan in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The Windscribe VPN Pro Plan is available in our deals store for just $39, that is a saving of 43% off the regular price.

Windscribe is much more than a VPN. It’s a desktop application and browser extension that work in conjunction to protect your online privacy, unblock websites, and remove ads and trackers from your everyday browsing. With Windscribe, you’ll never mess with confusing settings and options menus again. Apart from the easy-to-use interface, one of the biggest benefits of choosing Windscribe’s service is that it provides unlimited downloads and unlimited simultaneous connections. It’s also touted for its above-average anonymity, including a strict no-logging policy and anonymous sign-up that doesn’t even require as much as an email address.

Strict No Logging Policy

General Features

Large network. Servers in over 69 countries & 112 cities

Servers in over 69 countries & 112 cities R.O.B.E.R.T. Blocks IPs & domains (ads) of your choice on all devices

Blocks IPs & domains (ads) of your choice on all devices No identifying logs. We can’t personally identify you based on IP & timestamp

We can’t personally identify you based on IP & timestamp Strongest encryption. We use AES-256 cipher with SHA512 auth & a 4096-bit RSA key

We use AES-256 cipher with SHA512 auth & a 4096-bit RSA key Config generators. Generate OpenVPN, IKEv2 & WireGuard® configs for all your devices

Generate OpenVPN, IKEv2 & WireGuard® configs for all your devices ScribeForce. Team Accounts with a cool name

Team Accounts with a cool name Simple clients. Minimalist clients for all platforms that will make getting started a breeze

Minimalist clients for all platforms that will make getting started a breeze Use for free. Generous free plans are available for those who are on a tight budget

Generous free plans are available for those who are on a tight budget Static IPs. Some IPs are not meant to change, they just stay the same

Some IPs are not meant to change, they just stay the same Post forwarding. Access internal resources securely

Access internal resources securely Split tunneling. Choose which apps go over the VPN & which don’t

Desktop App Features

Firewall. Blocks all connectivity outside the tunnel to eliminate all types of leaks

Blocks all connectivity outside the tunnel to eliminate all types of leaks Secure hotspot. Turn your computer into a secure Wifi router

Turn your computer into a secure Wifi router Proxy gateway. Create a proxy server on your network for other devices

Create a proxy server on your network for other devices Flexible connectivity. Connect via IKEv2, OpenVPN UDP, TCP or Stealth on a wide range of ports

Browser Extension Features

Auto pilot. Automatically picks the best location for you

Automatically picks the best location for you Double hop. Proxy your connection through any 2 servers on the Windscribe network

Proxy your connection through any 2 servers on the Windscribe network Ad blocking. Blocks ads & trackers that follow you across the web

Blocks ads & trackers that follow you across the web Time warp. Changes your timezone so appear to be in the country you’re connected to

Changes your timezone so appear to be in the country you’re connected to Cookie monster. Keeps track of cookies that are set & deletes them on tab close

Keeps track of cookies that are set & deletes them on tab close Split personality. Randomly rotates your user agent to reduce the chance of basic fingerprinting

Randomly rotates your user agent to reduce the chance of basic fingerprinting WebRTC slayer. Blocks WebRTC to prevent leaks outside of the tunnel

Blocks WebRTC to prevent leaks outside of the tunnel Location warp. Spoofs your GPS to the location of the connected proxy

You can get your hands on this great deal on the Windscribe VPN Pro Plan over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals