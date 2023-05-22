Deals: Turtle Beach Recon 70 Wired Surround Sound Ready Gaming Headset for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

We have an awesome deal for our readers on the Turtle Beach Recon 70 Wired Surround Sound Ready Gaming Headset for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The Recon 70 Wired Surround Sound Ready Gaming Headset is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for $39.99, and it comes with a range of great features.

Built for your next victory, your latest achievement and much more with the Turtle Beach Recon 70 gaming headset officially licensed for Xbox One. Featuring Turtle Beachs latest lightweight and comfortable headset design for hours of play, with high-quality 40mm speakers and over-ear premium synthetic leather cushions that let you hear every crisp high and thundering low while blocking noise. Turtle Beachs renowned high-sensitivity mic to ensure you are heard clearly and easily flips up to mute. The RECON 70 is also surround sound ready for Xbox One and compatible Windows 10 PCs and optimized for Microsofts powerful Windows Sonic for Headphones. Finally, the versatile 3.5mm connection makes it perfect for swapping between Xbox One and PS4 controllers, Nintendo Switch as well as PC and compatible mobile devices. Included in Box: Turtle Beach Recon 70 Black Headset

You can find out more information about this great deal on the Turtle Beach Recon 70 Wired Surround Sound Ready Gaming Headset for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S over at the Geeky Gadgets Deals store at the link below.

