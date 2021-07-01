Deals: TRAKK Wireless Massage Travel Pillow, save 42%

We have a great deal in the TRAKK Wireless Massage Travel Pillow in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The TRAKK Wireless Massage Travel Pillow is available in our deals store for just $57.99 and it comes in a range of colors.

The TRAKK Wireless Massage Travel Pillow is a travel-sized pillow that provides a deep massage to alleviate neck aches and muscle pains. This cushion uses the techniques of grasping, rubbing, and pinching to cover the deep massage, dredge the meridians, alleviate soreness, and push and knead the layers deeper. It features a double-layer velvet fabric with a skin-friendly fine texture. The U-shape ergonomic design is perfect not only as a neck massager but also as an airplane pillow. With 5 massage modes and 3-speed levels, you get the suitable pressure to relieve muscle pains.

Here are some if the features:

Deep Kneading Massage. Alleviate soreness & push and knead the layers deeper

Alleviate soreness & push and knead the layers deeper Memory Foam. Absorbs pressure & offers neck the right level of comfort

Absorbs pressure & offers neck the right level of comfort 5 Massage Modes. Get the suitable pressure to relieve muscle pains

Get the suitable pressure to relieve muscle pains 3 Speed Levels. Choose the one that fits your need the most

Choose the one that fits your need the most 15-Minute Auto-Shut Off. Prevents massager from overheating

Prevents massager from overheating Ergonomic Design. Ensure you can have a relax massage anytime, anywhere

You can find out more details about this great deal on the TRAKK Wireless Massage Travel Pillow over at our deals store at the link below.

