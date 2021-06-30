Deals: Save 50% on the Ninja Dragon J10X Wi-Fi RC Quadcopter Drone

We have a great deal for our readers on the Ninja Dragon J10X Wi-Fi RC Quadcopter Drone in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.
The Ninja Dragon J10X Wi-Fi RC Quadcopter Drone is available in our deals store for just $99, it normally retails for $199.
Connect your smartphone to the Ninja Dragon J10X Quadcopter Drone to have an outstanding experience. You can view real-time photographs and not miss a single moment with its compatible Wi-Fi app. This upgraded model features a 1080p camera to give you a wide range of high-definition pictures. It has 6 channels for more flexible control. The 6-axis gyroscope makes it more stable while flying. You won’t have to be concerned about the drone’s steadiness all of the time, allowing you to focus on shooting your images.
- 1080p camera. Provides a wide range of high-definition pictures
- Headless mode. No need to adjust the aircraft position before flight
- 1,800mAh battery. Lasts up to 20 minutes of flying
- One-click return feature. Easily find your way home
- High hold mode. Provides stable flight
- 6 channels. Can be raised, lowered, forwarded, retreated, left-handed, right-handed, & 360° rotated
- 6-axis gyroscope. More stable & easier to control
- 3 flight speed levels. Make flying more interesting
- Wi-Fi function. Take photos, videos, & transfer images real-time through mobile phone camera
You can find out more details about this great deal on the Ninja Dragon J10X Wi-Fi RC Quadcopter Drone over at our deals store at the link below.
Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.