Deals: Toybox 3D Printer Deluxe Bundle with 8 Printer Food Colors

We have an awesome deal for our readers on the Toybox 3D Printer Deluxe Bundle with 8 Printer Food Colors in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week and you can save 20% off the regular price.

The Toybox 3D Printer Deluxe Bundle with 8 Printer Food Colors is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for just $348.99, it normally retails for $439

You may have had some fun toys growing up, but even the most nostalgic adult would admit that the Toybox 3D Printer blows their childhood toys out of the water. Designed as an easy-to-use, 3D printer, ToyBox empowers both kids and adults alike to design and print their very own toys. It can be controlled with simple one-touch functions and doesn’t require a knife to remove prints like most 3D printers. Using the companion app, you can choose from an ever-expanding toy catalog or create and upload your own designs for infinite possibilities.

As Seen on Shark Tank!

3D print your own toys with access to a massive toy catalogue

Create your own designs & upload them to the companion app

Use with simple one-touch functionality

Receive 8 colors of non-toxic, biodegradable printer food, good for making 100-300 toys

What’s New?

You can now print items based on DC Comics, Cartoon Network, Looney Tunes, Hanna-Barbera, Friends, Seinfeld, and classic movies such as Polar Express and Elf. Toybox recently announced its partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, providing customers the ability to print Warner Bro’s iconic and fan IP characters. Read the complete article here.

You can find out more information about this awesome deal on the Toybox 3D Printer Deluxe Bundle with 8 Printer Food Colors over at the Geeky Gadgets Deals store at the link below.

Get this Deal>





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals