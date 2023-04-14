Deals: Ivacy VPN Lifetime Subscription, save 96%

We have an amazing deal for our readers on the Ivacy VPN Lifetime Subscription in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week, and you can choose from a 5-device package or a 10-device package.

The Ivacy VPN Lifetime Subscription is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for $39.99 for the 5-device package or for $59.99 for the 10 device package, that is a saving of 96% off the normal price.

These days, we keep so much of our personal information stored in accounts we log into on our computers. While quick and convenient, this luxury also brings with it vulnerability. Keeping your bank accounts, credit card numbers, photos and videos, and so much more sensitive information safe should be a top priority. Cybersecurity has never been more important than it is now in our digital world. How do we make sure all of our information is secure? With a solid VPN. Ivacy VPN allows you to browse with ease and without the stress of worrying about a cyber attack.

You can also enjoy P2P file-sharing with complete anonymity and blazing fast speeds with Ivacy VPN. With a lifetime subscription to this highly-reviewed service, you can unblock and enjoy buffer-less HD viewing of your favorite movies, TV shows, and sports events for many years to come. Defeat geo-restrictions and embrace Internet freedom by connecting to more than 1,000 servers in 100+ locations worldwide! Official partners with National Cyber Security Alliance, Ivacy VPN promotes cybersecurity, privacy education, and awareness. Don’t leave you and your family’s information susceptible to a cybersecurity breach.

Lock down your browsing w/ powerful 256-bit encryption

Enjoy fast uninterrupted P2P file-sharing with complete anonymity

Quick-connect to 1,000+ servers in 100+ locations across 50+ countries

Get a dedicated VPN add-on for Kodi

Protect yourself against hackers, spyware, & government surveillance

Anonymize your online activity against spammers & identity thieves

Overcome ISP speed throttling & port blocking

Access region-blocked content anywhere in the world

Enjoy amazing Ivacy features on a range of compatible devices

Log in on 5 devices simultaneously

You can find out more details about this great deal on the Ivacy VPN Lifetime Subscription over at the Geeky Gadgets Deals store at the link below.

