Deals: The Complete Digital Marketing Super Bundle, save 77%

Are you looking to take your email marketing game to the next level? Look no further than this comprehensive MailChimp Email Marketing course. This course, taught by marketing expert Justin O’Brien, is designed to take you from beginner to pro, equipping you with the skills and knowledge to launch successful email campaigns that drive results.

Justin O’Brien is an entrepreneur and marketing expert with experience in building, consulting, and marketing over 500 businesses. His expertise and practical approach to teaching make this course a must-have for anyone looking to master MailChimp and optimize their email marketing strategies.

Key Features of the Course

Beginner-friendly: The course offers beginner-level training with 29 lectures and 2 hours of content accessible 24/7.

The course offers beginner-level training with 29 lectures and 2 hours of content accessible 24/7. Lifetime access: Once you purchase the course, you have lifetime access to the content. This means you can learn at your own pace and revisit the material whenever you need to.

Once you purchase the course, you have lifetime access to the content. This means you can learn at your own pace and revisit the material whenever you need to. Comprehensive curriculum: The course covers everything from email marketing basics to advanced strategies like A/B split testing campaigns, lead generation, and MailChimp automations.

The course covers everything from email marketing basics to advanced strategies like A/B split testing campaigns, lead generation, and MailChimp automations. Practical lessons: Learn how to create an email list and campaign, integrate MailChimp with Facebook, and understand privacy policy requirements for email marketing.

Learn how to create an email list and campaign, integrate MailChimp with Facebook, and understand privacy policy requirements for email marketing. Expert strategies: The course includes proven MailChimp strategies from an expert, and key MailChimp metrics for understanding your business.

The course includes proven MailChimp strategies from an expert, and key MailChimp metrics for understanding your business. Certification of completion: Upon finishing the course, you’ll receive a certification of completion to showcase your new skills.

Upon finishing the course, you’ll receive a certification of completion to showcase your new skills. Accessible on multiple devices: You can access the course via web and mobile, making it easy to learn wherever you are.

This MailChimp Email Marketing course is more than just a learning resource; it’s an investment in your future. With the skills and knowledge you’ll gain, you’ll be able to create powerful email campaigns that engage your audience, drive conversions, and grow your business.

Remember, you must redeem your code within 30 days of purchase. So why wait? Start your journey to becoming a MailChimp pro today. With lifetime access and frequently updated content, this course is the gift that keeps on giving. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to unlock the power of email marketing.

Get this deal>

Image Credit: Firmbee.com



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals