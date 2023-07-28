Deals: t40 True Wireless Sport Earbuds, save 40%

Your ultimate wireless companion for music lovers on the go! With a sleek color finish, these earbuds not only look stylish but also deliver an immersive audio experience with clear sound quality.

Powered by Wireless 5.1 technology, these earbuds provide a seamless connection up to 10 meters away, giving you the freedom to move without any interruptions. Worried about battery life? Fear not! Control offers an impressive 28 hours of battery life, so you can enjoy your favorite tunes all day long.

But that’s not all! These earbuds are designed to withstand your active lifestyle with their IPX6 water and sweat resistance. Whether you’re hitting the gym or jogging in the rain, these earbuds will keep up with you without skipping a beat.

These t40 earbuds also feature HD calling capabilities, ensuring crystal-clear communication while on important calls. And thanks to its Type-C charging port and quick charging time of just 1.5-2 hours, you’ll never have to wait long to get back to your favorite tracks. Upgrade your listening experience today and enjoy music like never before!