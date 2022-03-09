Deals: Start.Me Pro Web Productivity Lifetime Subscription, Save 51%

We have an awesome deal for our readers on the Start.Me Pro Web Productivity Lifetime Subscription in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.
The Start.Me Pro Web Productivity Lifetime Subscription is available in our deals store for just $49, it normally retails for $100.
Start.Me is the modern homepage for your browser that you wish you had known before. Manage your bookmarks, notes, tasks, and news sources all from a beautiful homepage, which you can easily access from any device or browser.
Trusted by over 500,000 people and teams around the world, Start.Me users spend less time searching for links and more time getting work done. Turn your start page into a productivity hub.
Bookmark Features
- Save. Easily add bookmarks to Start.Me while you surf, using bookmarklet or browser extension
- Organize. Use our visual drag n’ drop interface to arrange bookmarks on your page
- Tidy up. Filter out your broken, duplicate, or unused links
- Search. Easily find your saved bookmarks using advanced search filters
- Import. Import bookmarks from your browser, a HTML file or any external webpage
- Export. Export them whenever you want
- Access anywhere. Access your bookmarks across all your browsers and devices. No need to sync
Dashboard Features
- New (RSS). Stay up to date with the latest news from your industry, competitors or media of choice.
- Charts. Present critical data from (external) data sources using one of the many chart types
- Integrations. Integrate real-time data from 3rd party tools like Google Analytics, Adsense, Data Studio
- Embed. Embed external webpages (HTML, videos, pictures, etc.)
- Financial. Track your portfolio of stocks from around the world
- Weather. Get the latest weather forecast from any location in the world
Personal Features
- Calendar. Connect your calendar (.ics) to your start screen
- Notes. Add sticky notes so you have essential information on your homepage
- Tasks. Manage your personal tasks with our build-in to-do list app
- Backgrounds. Make your pages beautiful by adding a beautiful background picture
- Enter the dark mode. Want more contrast on your pages? Switch on the dark mode for better readability
- Customize everything. You can virtually adjust anything on Start.Me. Want smaller icons? Done. Want to hide the footer? Sure!
Start.Me Personal PRO Plan
- Unlimited pages
- Unlimited widgets
- PRO License: 1
- Ad-free experience
- Unlimited bookmarks
- Broken & duplicate link detection
- Bookmark groups
- RSS
- Notes
- Tasks
- Embed
- 30+ Standard widgets
- 12+ PRO widgets
- Basic page sharing
- Page collaboration
- Password-protect your page
- Import & export your data
- Priority support
