Deals: Start.Me Pro Web Productivity Lifetime Subscription, Save 51%

We have an awesome deal for our readers on the Start.Me Pro Web Productivity Lifetime Subscription in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The Start.Me Pro Web Productivity Lifetime Subscription is available in our deals store for just $49, it normally retails for $100.

Start.Me is the modern homepage for your browser that you wish you had known before. Manage your bookmarks, notes, tasks, and news sources all from a beautiful homepage, which you can easily access from any device or browser.

Trusted by over 500,000 people and teams around the world, Start.Me users spend less time searching for links and more time getting work done. Turn your start page into a productivity hub.

Bookmark Features

Save. Easily add bookmarks to Start.Me while you surf, using bookmarklet or browser extension

Easily add bookmarks to Start.Me while you surf, using bookmarklet or browser extension Organize. Use our visual drag n’ drop interface to arrange bookmarks on your page

Use our visual drag n’ drop interface to arrange bookmarks on your page Tidy up. Filter out your broken, duplicate, or unused links

Filter out your broken, duplicate, or unused links Search. Easily find your saved bookmarks using advanced search filters

Easily find your saved bookmarks using advanced search filters Import. Import bookmarks from your browser, a HTML file or any external webpage

Import bookmarks from your browser, a HTML file or any external webpage Export. Export them whenever you want

Export them whenever you want Access anywhere. Access your bookmarks across all your browsers and devices. No need to sync

Dashboard Features

New (RSS). Stay up to date with the latest news from your industry, competitors or media of choice.

Stay up to date with the latest news from your industry, competitors or media of choice. Charts. Present critical data from (external) data sources using one of the many chart types

Present critical data from (external) data sources using one of the many chart types Integrations. Integrate real-time data from 3rd party tools like Google Analytics, Adsense, Data Studio

Integrate real-time data from 3rd party tools like Google Analytics, Adsense, Data Studio Embed. Embed external webpages (HTML, videos, pictures, etc.)

Embed external webpages (HTML, videos, pictures, etc.) Financial. Track your portfolio of stocks from around the world

Track your portfolio of stocks from around the world Weather. Get the latest weather forecast from any location in the world

Personal Features

Calendar. Connect your calendar (.ics) to your start screen

Connect your calendar (.ics) to your start screen Notes. Add sticky notes so you have essential information on your homepage

Add sticky notes so you have essential information on your homepage Tasks. Manage your personal tasks with our build-in to-do list app

Manage your personal tasks with our build-in to-do list app Backgrounds. Make your pages beautiful by adding a beautiful background picture

Make your pages beautiful by adding a beautiful background picture Enter the dark mode. Want more contrast on your pages? Switch on the dark mode for better readability

Want more contrast on your pages? Switch on the dark mode for better readability Customize everything. You can virtually adjust anything on Start.Me. Want smaller icons? Done. Want to hide the footer? Sure!

Start.Me Personal PRO Plan

Unlimited pages

Unlimited widgets

PRO License: 1

Ad-free experience

Unlimited bookmarks

Broken & duplicate link detection

Bookmark groups

RSS

Notes

Tasks

Embed

30+ Standard widgets

12+ PRO widgets

Basic page sharing

Page collaboration

Password-protect your page

Import & export your data

Priority support

You can find out more information on this great deal on the Start.Me Pro Web Productivity Lifetime Subscription over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals