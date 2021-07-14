Deals: Save 12% on the PocketGuitar Bluetooth-Enabled AI Guitar

We have a great deal for our readers on the PocketGuitar Bluetooth-Enabled AI Guitar in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.
The PocketGuitar Bluetooth-Enabled AI Guitar is available for $34.95.
The PocketGuitar is your personal, portable guitar! Bluetooth-enabled PocketGuitar connects to the AeroBand App and allows you to add rhythm to your life, anywhere you go. Learn the basics of rhythm, all without the burden of a full Guitar. Use this pair on their own and take playing guitar to the next level. This pair also works as foot sensors too. When connected to your PocketDrum, these will work as foot sensors to perfect your drumming experience with realistic sounds and low latency. It’s 2 functions in 1.
- PocketGuitar. Personal, portable guitar you can take anywhere
- AeroBand app. Learn the basics of rhythm, all without the burden of a full Guitar
- AI-powered. Has barely any latency, offering smooth & realistic music playing
- Foot sensors. Can be used as Basses or Hi-Hats
Specs
- Color: black
- Dimensions: 0.9″H x 13.8″L x 0.9″W
- Bluetooth-enabled
- Functions
- PocketGuitar
- Drum foot sensors
- AI-powered
- Ultra-low latency
- App: AeroBand (iOS or Android)
- Portable size
- Manufacturer’s 1-year warranty

