Deals: Roav SmartCharge T1

We have an awesome deal for our readers on the Roav SmartCharge T1 in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The Roav SmartCharge T1 is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for just $18,50 and it comes with some great features.

Here are some of the features:

Boosted FM Connection : Stream music without interruption, straight from your phone to your cars stereo system, via stable Bluetooth 4.2 and FM connections.

: Stream music without interruption, straight from your phone to your cars stereo system, via stable Bluetooth 4.2 and FM connections. Crisp Audio : Static-cancellation technology works in tandem with a boosted FM signal to broadcast crisp, clear audio through your car stereo.

: Static-cancellation technology works in tandem with a boosted FM signal to broadcast crisp, clear audio through your car stereo. Hands-Free Calling : Bluetooth 4.2 establishes a reliable connection between your phone and SmartCharge T1, ensuring stable incoming and outgoing calls.

: Bluetooth 4.2 establishes a reliable connection between your phone and SmartCharge T1, ensuring stable incoming and outgoing calls. PowerIQ 2.0 : Keep your devices topped up while on the road with Ankers exclusive fast-charging PowerIQ 2.0 technology (compatible with Qualcomm Quick Charge devices).

: Keep your devices topped up while on the road with Ankers exclusive fast-charging PowerIQ 2.0 technology (compatible with Qualcomm Quick Charge devices). Whats in the Box : Roav SmartChar

You can find out more information on this great deal on the Roav SmartCharge T1 over at the Geeky Gadgets Deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals