Deals Reminder: Trendimi CPD Certified Interior Design Collection Lifetime Membership

Everyone deserves to feel happy about the space they live in. Learn the DIY skills and tricks used by experts to design your home the way you want it or start a career as an Interior Designer. With the Interior Design Collection, the possibilities are endless for redesigning, renovating, and DIY home styling.

This collection includes three courses: Feng Shui Interior Design, bestseller Interior Design and Home Styling, and Thrifty Interior Design, in which online content creator Liz Fenwick will teach you how to create high-end looks at thrift store prices.

With these internationally accredited courses, you can design rooms that look and feel good, start your own business as an interior designer, or even resell objects thrifted at low prices. Sign up for this CPD Certified Interior Design Collection and make your dream home a reality.

Feng Shui Interior Design

Attract more customers to your interior design business

Add a new service to your decorating business

Advise homebuyers, offering an additional edge in their competitive field

Improve the look & feel of your home to get the sale that they want

Create a calming haven for paying guests

Interior Design & Home Styling

Open your own interior design business

Help friends & family with their interior design

Get a job in the challenging & exciting field of interior design

Increase your knowledge & skills, perhaps impressing your boss and earning a raise

Thrifty Interior Design

Decorate your home to reflect your personality

Live more sustainability & get ideas on upcycling unwanted furniture

Achieve a high-end look for the lowest cost

Write about sustainable homes & thrift shop buys

Certifications

You will be required to complete each lesson in full, and answer exams at the end of each course module. If your pass rate exceeds 55% on each exam then you will receive a certificate of completion, to recognize your achievement. You can immediately download your PDF course certificate from Trendimi.

Most of our courses will earn you credits through Continuing Education (CE) / Continuing Professional Development (CPD). CE/CPD points are accepted and recognized by professional member bodies and academic institutions across the US and internationally.

All courses are accredited by the International Council for Online Educational Standards. When successfully completing a course, students can choose to purchase an ICOES certificate that recognizes the achievement, from this third-party institution.