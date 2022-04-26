Deals Reminder: SIMBLA No Code Platform 5-Yr Subscription, save 96%

Just a quick reminder for our readers about the great deal in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week, on the SIMBLA No Code Platform 5-Yr Subscription.

The SIMBLA No Code Platform 5-Yr Subscription is available in our deals store for just $49, which is a saving of 96% off the normal price.

It’s time to retire that clunky, static website. The world has changed since your website was built; shouldn’t your website change with it? Enter Simbla: a simple, intuitive, and fast drag-and-drop website builder, perfect for bringing your business into the 21st century. We’re not just talking about a sleek new look and feel. Simba is a guarantee that your site will be supported on all browsers and devices. Simbla’s responsive design puts your users in control of how they see your business—it offers templates that can be tailored to fit any type of business and user experience design. Why wait until tomorrow to get started? Take a tour through Simbla’s responsive website templates and prepare to be amazed! Drag & Drop Website Builder No code knowledge required!

Choose from a variety of templates designed especially for your needs

Incorporate Simbla’s photos in your website

Well-designed & tailored for any kind of business

Built on Bootstrap cutting-edge technology

View responsive templates here Online Database Websites Store & manage any kind of data using Simbla’s online database

Add web forms to collect data from your visitors

Once stored, you can apply many functions to view, update, & alter your data

Design all of your data in a way that will supply your users with the best user experience Create Web Applications Easily create your own custom web applications & database driven website

Simply connect your database to your UI

Create a responsive website that will host your web apps & talk with your database Build & Manage SaaS Products Reduce the amount of time & resources required for the developing process by 60-80%

Eliminate the need of having large teams to manage the cloud infrastructure

Secured architecture supports a multitude of clients & databases, offering help with the management of the versions and upgrades required Server Side Code Write server side code with NodeJS

Write functions, turn to the database, send & receive data from external systems, perform calculations, and more App Market Upgrade your website with Simbla’s original apps such as Blog, eCommerce, Lead Manager, & much more

Control & manage your business in one place

View the app market here Daniel Przybyslawski, Managing Director & Prepress Specialist

“Simbla drag and drop website builder is very easy to use, especially in PRO mode of the online website builder. You don’t need to be an expert to create sample page and you can also save a lot money doing this by yourself. In few hours my page was ready.”

System Requirements Any modern browser Important Details Length of access: 5 years

Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase

Access options: desktop

Max number of device(s): no limit

Only available to new users

Version

Updates included

The SIMBLA No Code Platform 5-Yr Subscription is available for $49, which is a saving of 96% off the normal price.

