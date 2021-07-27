Deals Reminder: Quiver The Ultimate 3-in-1 Everyday Travel Bag, save 20%

Just a quick reminder for our readers about the amazing deal on the Quiver The Ultimate 3-in-1 Everyday Travel Bag in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The Quiver The Ultimate 3-in-1 Everyday Travel Bag is available in our deals store for $139.95, that is a saving of 20% off the normal price.

Quiver X is the Ultimate 3-in-1 Everyday/Travel Carry. Designed for the daily commuter, active gym-goer, and frequent business traveler in mind, its intuitive organization, keeps your gym shoes, laptop, and overnight essentials just a zip away. Packed with interior and exterior organizational pockets, dedicated compartments for both a laptop and tablet, plus a quick access card slot pocket with RFID protection, Quiver X is constructed to meet your everyday adventures. This bag also comes with an auto-lock mechanism that secures all your valuables inside. Just touch the zip together to lock and pull it to the side to unlock.

Padded laptop & tablet compartments: Perfect for 13″ laptops and tablets

Perfect for 13″ laptops and tablets Shower compartment: Swap your dirty clothes with fresh clothes every single time

Swap your dirty clothes with fresh clothes every single time Quick access front pocket: No more digging, everything is a reach away

No more digging, everything is a reach away Toiletry pouch: Refresh your mind & reset your body with your shower gear

Refresh your mind & reset your body with your shower gear Touch-sensitive pouch: Keep your favorite tunes & important phone calls close in every sense

Keep your favorite tunes & important phone calls close in every sense Water bottle pocket: Expandable pouch where you can place your water bottle

Expandable pouch where you can place your water bottle RFID-blocking card slot: Keep your credit cards & other important cards safe all the time

Keep your credit cards & other important cards safe all the time Flatlay opening: For full view of main compartment

For full view of main compartment Anti-theft lock mechanism: Ensures that your valuables are safe & secure

Ensures that your valuables are safe & secure 3 Different carry styles: Grip, sling or backpack

Grip, sling or backpack DWR coating: Shields your valuables come rain or shine

Shields your valuables come rain or shine Removable chest strap: For greater weight distribution

For greater weight distribution Detachable sternum strap: ensure a more secure fit when you’re on the move

You can find out more details about this great deal on the Quiver The Ultimate 3-in-1 Everyday Travel Bag

