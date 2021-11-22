Deals Reminder: Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp

Just a quick reminder for our readers on the awesome deal on the Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store.

The Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp normally retails for $149 and we have it available in our deals store for just $70.97.

This Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp is a beautifully designed, space-saving lamp that fits perfectly in the corners of your living room, dining room, bedroom, guest room, or office. This minimalist lamp features soft-white, integrated LEDs that will provide hours of customized illumination. The easy-to-use remote control makes it simple to shuffle through 16 million+ colors and 300+ multi-color effects to find your perfect lighting. Complete with quality metal finishes and a weighted rubber bottom to ensure safe placement, this high-end design will make a big impact without dominating your space. Beautifully designed & space-saving. Fits perfectly in the corners of any room in your house

Soft-white, integrated LEDs. For hours of customized illuminations

Remote control. Shuffles 16 million+ colors & 300+ multi-color effects for perfect lighting

Quality metal finish & weighted rubber bottom. Ensure safe placement

High-end design. Makes a big impact without dominating your space

Specs Color: black

Materials: aluminum, acrylic

Dimensions: 16″H x 55″L x 16″W

Weight: 3.3lb

Power source: wall plug

Cord length: 6.5ft

Voltage: 12V

Bulb Type: LED

Wattage: 20W

Lumens: 1512 to 1680LM

Color temperature: RGB

Bulb lifetime: 50,000 hours

Color rendering index: RBG dimmable

Minimalist

Remote controlled

Certifications: FCC, CE, RoHS

Manufacturer’s 1-year warranty

You can find out more details about this great deal on the Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals