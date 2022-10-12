Deals Reminder: Internxt Decentralized Cloud Storage, Save 76%

Just a quick reminder for our readers on a great deal on the Internxt Decentralized Cloud Storage in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The Internxt Decentralized Cloud Storage is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for $49.99, that is a saving of 76% off the normal price.

Internxt is a private cloud service suite that protects users’ right to privacy. Perfect for personal use or teams to store data with uncompromising security. Every file you upload to Internxt is client-side encrypted and then divided into fragments and, you’re the only one who holds the decryption key, which is the only way to retrieve these files. Moreover, Internxt Drive allows users to share their data over other services, such as Google Drive, Microsoft OneDrive, Dropbox, and Apple iCloud. Internxt allows teams to collaborate privately with its user-to-user solution, customizations, and features.

All Internxt services are designed for complete security, uncompromising privacy, and honest transparency being 100% Open-source, and end-to-end encrypted. Desktop and mobile apps are available for Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, and iOS, plus there’s a web app for browsers.

Featured on TechCrunch, Forbes, TechRadar, and Android Authority

End-to-end encryption. Encrypts all files into smaller pieces to further ensure they can’t be read by an unintended recipient

Encrypts all files into smaller pieces to further ensure they can’t be read by an unintended recipient Zero-knowledge file storage. Only the user has the knowledge ever to access their files

Only the user has the knowledge ever to access their files Easy sharing. Services like Dropbox, Google Drive, Microsoft OneDrive, & Apple iCloud all have permission to access your data

Services like Dropbox, Google Drive, Microsoft OneDrive, & Apple iCloud all have permission to access your data Reliable customer support. Friendly customer service that’s always ready to help you out

Friendly customer service that’s always ready to help you out Intuitive interface. Easy-to-follow UI that makes cloud storage easy & user-friendly

Easy-to-follow UI that makes cloud storage easy & user-friendly Available on all your devices. Access your files from the desktop app, web browser app, & iOS/Android app

You can find out more details about this great deal on the Internxt Decentralized Cloud Storage over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals