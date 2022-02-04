Deals Reminder: AtlasVPN 3-Yr Subscription

Just a quick reminder for our readers about the great deal on the AtlasVPN 3-Yr Subscription in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week, you can save 86% off the regular price.

The AtlasVPN 3-Yr Subscription is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for just $49.99, it normally retails for $359.

Explore the internet with more freedom and security! AtlasVPN is a highly secure freemium VPN service with a goal to make safe and open internet access for everyone. Obtain freedom online to enter and use any service or app you like. Atlas VPN opens doors to content regardless of your location. With SafeSwap servers around the globe, AtlasVPN allows you to access the internet from several IP addresses at a time, further bolstering your anonymity online. Atlas VPN blocks websites and ads known to host malicious content such as phishing, malware, or virus-distributing sites. Worried about your internet connection slowing down due to a VPN? Atlas VPN understands your concerns and polishes its tunnels to support an uninterrupted and balanced experience.

As seen in The Washington Post, Forbes, CNBC, Tech Radar, and CNET

SafeSwap servers. Access the internet from several IP addresses at a time, further bolstering your anonymity online

Access the internet from several IP addresses at a time, further bolstering your anonymity online Block malware & ads. Block sites/ads that host malicious content such as phishing, malware, or virus-distributing sites

Block sites/ads that host malicious content such as phishing, malware, or virus-distributing sites Data breach monitor. Investigates whether your personal details have been exposed online

Investigates whether your personal details have been exposed online Private DNS. Visit all your favorite websites without worrying about someone logging your queries

Visit all your favorite websites without worrying about someone logging your queries Servers across the globe. Extends your digital reach by offering more than 750+ servers. Check complete list here

Extends your digital reach by offering more than 750+ servers. Check complete list Seamless streaming. Tackles buffering, lags, & other issues cord-cutters face

Tackles buffering, lags, & other issues cord-cutters face Polished to the core. Top-notch privacy & security can come easily

Top-notch privacy & security can come easily On any device. Compatibility with all popular platforms will allow you to protect all devices

You can get your hands on this awesome deal on the AtlasVPN 3-Yr Subscription over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals