Deals Reminder: Anker 737 MagGo Charger

Don’t forget to check out our amazing deal on the Anker 737 MagGo Charger in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week, the device is available in our deals store for $139.99.

The Anker 737 MagGo is the ideal accessory for your iPhone and Apple Watch and it is designed to quickly charge your devices and comes with some great features.

Here are the specifications

Fast, One-Step Charging: Make charging a snap and enjoy 15W high-speed charging every time, thanks to the official MagSafe module. Charge an iPhone 14 Pro Max to 50% in just 47 minutes*.

A Place for Your Apple Devices : All-in-one wireless charging station for your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods.

360Adjustable Viewing Angle: Conveniently read texts or watch videos while charging your phone in portrait or landscape mode.

Save Space, Travel Light: Compact and unintrusive, Anker 737 MagGo Charger takes up very little space on your tabletop or in your bag.

What You Get: Anker 737 MagGo Charger (3-in-1 Station), 30W USB-C charger, 5ft (1.5m) USB-C to USB-C cable, welcome guide, 18-month stress-free warranty, and our friendly customer service.

You can find out more details about this awesome deal on the Anker 737 MagGo over at the Geeky Gadgets Deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals