Deals: Pivo Pod Red Auto-Tracking Motion Smartphone Mount

We have a great deal on the Pivo Pod Red Auto-Tracking Motion Smartphone Mount in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The Pivo Pod Red Auto-Tracking Motion Smartphone Mount is available in our deals store for $99, it normally retails for $109.

You don’t need anyone to capture pro-level photos and videos! The Pivo Pod Red Auto-Tracking Motion Smartphone Mount does the job for you! The Pivo Pod Red comes with a remote control that serves like your personal cameraman, only better. With the Auto-tracking technology, you can capture the perfect selfie or action shot, group photos, dynamic videos, panoramic images, motion time-lapse videos, and more. You can now go wild with the creative photos and ideas you can take. This pod also works best for multitasking whenever you need to work or do chores and do video calls all at once. The best part is how portable and convenient this device is. Now, you can take great photos and pro-like videos anywhere, anytime—all on your own. All-in-one photography tool. Helps you prepare, capture, and produce quality photo and video content on your own

Helps you prepare, capture, and produce quality photo and video content on your own

Be your own photographer. Pose however you want with the pod's remote control

Perfect for creative shots. Be limitless with your photos and videos using the auto-tracking technology

Quality output. Get pro-like photos and video with its smart capture feature

Portable and convenient. Take great photos and fun videos anytime, anywhere Note: This product works best with a smart phone device.

Specs Color: black (red-line)

Dimensions: 2.5”L x 2.5”W x 2.9”H

Connectivity: Bluetooth BLE 4.0

Wireless range: 33ft

Battery: 500mAh

Charging method: Micro-USB Port, 5VDC, 0.4A

Software features Virtual presentations 4 present modes Tracked presentation overlay Record & share Auto Tracking Hands-free video calls Fun create modes Auto zoom

Manufacturer’s 1-year warranty Includes Pivo Pod Red Auto-Tracking Motion Smartphone Mount

Manual

USB Charging Cable

You can find out more information on this awesome deal on the Pivo Pod Red Auto-Tracking Motion Smartphone Mount over at our deals store at the link below.

