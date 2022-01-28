Last Minute Deal: Ultimate Programming Bundle, save 98%

We have an awesome last-minute deal for our readers on the Ultimate Programming Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The Ultimate Programming Bundle is available in our deals store for $20.99, which is a saving of 98% off the normal price.

With the world reaching higher level digitization day by day, learning the basics of programming is vital. Enroll now and get 1-year access to 3 amazing Python, JavaScript, programming, and databases. It’s important to get to the core of programming and build up your knowledge of its applications. This valuable course bundle is suitable for anyone interested in working in this sector or simply wants to learn more about the topic.

Programming and Database Diploma Level 3

Enhance your basic knowledge & skill in programming

Make simple databases to initiate simple queries

Use structured query language

Run web applications using different database technologies

JavaScript Crash Course

Learn JavaScript from scratch

Get an introduction to React project & detail overview

Know the procurement & purchasing management process

Build a ReactJS website

Set up REST API using LoopbackJS

Python Crash Course

Get started with Python

Know the importance of learning Python

Gain in-depth knowledge in data types, loops, python command line, doc strings, & much more

CPD Accredited

All these courses have been given CPD accreditation. CPD is Continuing Professional Development. The CPD Certification Service is an independent body operating across all market sectors and supporting all professional institutions, bodies, and societies. Its certified CPD ‘quality mark’ is a recognized symbol of quality assured training. All these courses are CPD Certified, and when you complete each course, you obtain a number of certified CPD hours.

Not only do these CPD accredited courses look good on your CV, setting you apart from the competition, they can also be used as a stepping stone to greater things. Further advance your learning, launch a new career or reinvigorate an existing one.

You can find out more information on this great deal on the Ultimate Programming Bundle

