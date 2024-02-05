Deals: PhotoSphere Photo & Video Backup Storage Solution with 2TB HDD

Imagine a world where you never have to worry about running out of storage space on your devices. A world where you can access your photos, videos, and files from anywhere, anytime. Welcome to the world of PhotoSphere, your ultimate solution for automatic and remote backup of all your precious memories and important files.

PhotoSphere is not just a device, it’s a revolution in the world of data storage. It’s a game-changer that connects remotely to your phones, tablets, and computers, offering real-time backup and access from anywhere. With a whopping 2TB storage, you can say goodbye to the constant worry of running out of space on your devices. It’s compatible with iPhones, iPads, Android phones, tablets, Windows, and Mac computers, making it a universal solution for all your storage needs.

Key Features of PhotoSphere

Easy to set up: All it requires is a connection to a Wi-Fi router or extender and installation of an app.

All it requires is a connection to a Wi-Fi router or extender and installation of an app. Data encryption: It provides data encryption for any file, folder, or entire backup, ensuring safe and secure storage.

It provides data encryption for any file, folder, or entire backup, ensuring safe and secure storage. Cost-efficient: It eliminates the need for phone or computer cloud storage payments.

It eliminates the need for phone or computer cloud storage payments. AI-assisted features: PhotoSphere offers AI-assisted facial recognition, location-based organization, and event, album, or folder organization.

PhotoSphere offers AI-assisted facial recognition, location-based organization, and event, album, or folder organization. Comes with Tonfotos: The device comes with a license of Tonfotos for Windows or Mac computers, which simplifies browsing of large photo collections.

The PhotoSphere is not just about functionality, it’s also about style. The sleek white device, weighing 25.12oz and measuring 8″ x 6.2″ x 2.1″, is a perfect blend of aesthetics and technology. It’s equipped with a 2TB hard drive, a dual-core Cortex-A7 processor, 1GB DDR3 system memory, and 128M NAND Flash system flash memory. It includes a Type-A, USB 3.2 Gen1 5Gbps USB port and a 10Mbps/100 Mbps/1000 Mbps adaptive Ethernet RJ-45 1GbE network port.

The package includes the PhotoSphere NAS Server, a network cable, a power cord, and a 2TB hard drive. And the best part? It comes with a manufacturer’s 2-year warranty. So, you can rest assured knowing that your investment is protected.

So, why wait? Step into the future of data storage with PhotoSphere and experience the freedom of unlimited storage. Say goodbye to the constant worry of running out of space and hello to the peace of mind that comes with knowing that your precious memories and important files are safe, secure, and always accessible.

Get this deal>



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals