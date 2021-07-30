Deals: Page Gamepad Controller save 18%

We have a great deal for our readers on the Page Gamepad Controller in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.
The Page Gamepad Controller is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for $49.95, it normally retails for $61.
Have an immersive experience with this Page Gamepad Controller and play like a pro. Download the best game apps of the moment and enjoy playing them without lag. This ergonomic controller comes with an engineered group that will feel just perfect in your hands. Its stretchable clamp can be stretched left and right, and is compatible with smartphones or tablets having the size of up to 11″. Customize your gamepad controller as you need. Choose among shoot, open the mirror, backpack, probe, lie down, and other options. Its ergonomic design supports phone charging while gaming.
- Game Style: Specially designed for first person shooter games like PUBG or similar games
- Stretchable clamp: Can be stretched left & right, and can expand to accommodate up to 11″ smartphones or tablets
- Engineered Grip: Its ergonomic mold will feel just perfect in your hands
- Customizable Gamepad Controller: Choose among shoot, open the mirror, backpack, probe & other options
- Ergonomic Design: Supports phone charging while gaming
- ShootingPlus V3 App: Customize buttons & settings according to your habits
You can find out more details about the Page GamePad Controller over at the Geeky Gadgets Deals store at the link below.
