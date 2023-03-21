Deals: Pad 360 Aluminum Foldable Stand, save 23%

If you are looking for a handy stand for your iPad then we have an amazing deal on the Pad 360 Aluminum Foldable Stand in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The Pad 360 Aluminum Foldable Stand is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for $75.99, which is a saving of 23% off the regular price.

The Pad 360° Aluminum Foldable Stand was designed to complement your Apple devices and offer the most comfortable viewing experience. With its lightweight aluminum design, this personal tablet stand provides maximum stability, comfort, and ease of use in daily situations. The 360-degree hinge ensures unlimited viewing angles for comfortable viewing and working with your iPad; anti-skid feet ensure the safe keeping of your device during use.

0-360° all-round joint. Allows free angle & height adjustment for an unobstructed view

Multi-hole heat dissipation design. Provides better heat dissipation for your device

12mm baffle. Prevents the device from falling

Anti-slip silicone pad. Holds the device in place & prevents it from slipping

Foldable design. Compact enough to fit into your bag

Wide compatibility. Suitable for all iPad series

Sleek & durable design. Complements your Apple devices and perfects your daily experience

Free stop hinge technology. Enables frequent, arbitrary adjustment without loosening

Ergonomic design. Fits personal view angles.

