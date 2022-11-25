Deals: Oval Drum Bluetooth Speaker with LED Ring Light, save 73%

We have an awesome deal on the Oval Drum Bluetooth Speaker with LED Ring Light in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today.

The Oval Drum Bluetooth Speaker is a must-have. You can play music by simply pressing the touchpad. It has a built-in battery that lets you enjoy your favorite music anytime you want and anywhere. The Oval Drum with LED light creates a warm sound, which makes your music come to life. With its Bluetooth connectivity, NFC connectivity, and 3.5 input jack, this portable speaker offers convenience and ease of use. Bluetooth 5.0. Allows you to effortlessly connect to Bluetooth-enabled devices

Specs Color: black

Finish: matte

Materials: ABS, acrylic plastic

Dimensions: 8″H x 12.2″L x 9″W

Type: Wireless Speakers

Interface: USB

Power supply: rechargeable

Bluetooth: 5.0

Play time: 18hrs

Charging time: 3hrs

Battery capacity: 2000mAh

Certification: CE

NFC connectivity

3.5 input jack

Built-in mic

Built-in MP3 player

Manufacturer’s 30-day warranty

You can find out more details about thsi great deal on the Oval Drum Bluetooth Speaker with LED Ring Light over at our deals store at the link below.

