Deals: Mini Game Entertainment System with 620 Built-In Classic Games

Get your nostalgia in a box! Preloaded with 620 classic games from your childhood, this gaming console is sure to have something for everyone. With the audio/video cable, you can easily link up to your TV for hours of gaming fun. This console also comes with two hardwired joysticks so you have intense games with your best buddies.
- Built-in 620 classic games
- Dual control TV handheld video classic game console
- Easy to use & to operate
Note: Children under 3 years of age are prohibited from use
Specs
- TV status: AV
- Color: white, grey
- Materials: plastic
- Dimensions: 5.12″ x 3.94″ x 1.77″
- Input: AC 220V
- Output: DC 6V-150mA
- TV signal system: PAL/NTSC
- Power supply: 5V charger
- Voltage: 110V-220V
- A & B buttons: do not support running/kick
- May be unavailable for some TV with 4K resolution ratio
Includes
- 1x TV Video Games Console (AV Output)
- 2x Hardwired Joysticks
- 1x Audio/ Video Cable For TV
- 1x Power Charger
- 1x User Manual
