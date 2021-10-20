Deals: Mini Game Entertainment System with 620 Built-In Classic Games

We have a great deal for our readers on the Mini Game Entertainment System with 620 Built-In Classic Games in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The Mini Game Entertainment System with 620 Built-In Classic Games is available in our deals store or just $36.

Get your nostalgia in a box! Preloaded with 620 classic games from your childhood, this gaming console is sure to have something for everyone. With the audio/video cable, you can easily link up to your TV for hours of gaming fun. This console also comes with two hardwired joysticks so you have intense games with your best buddies. Built-in 620 classic games

Dual control TV handheld video classic game console

Easy to use & to operate Note: Children under 3 years of age are prohibited from use

Specs TV status: AV

Color: white, grey

Materials: plastic

Dimensions: 5.12″ x 3.94″ x 1.77″

Input: AC 220V

Output: DC 6V-150mA

TV signal system: PAL/NTSC

Power supply: 5V charger

Voltage: 110V-220V

A & B buttons: do not support running/kick

May be unavailable for some TV with 4K resolution ratio Includes 1x TV Video Games Console (AV Output)

2x Hardwired Joysticks

1x Audio/ Video Cable For TV

1x Power Charger

1x User Manual

You can find out more details about this great deal on the Mini Game Entertainment System with 620 Built-In Classic Games over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals