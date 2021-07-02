Deals: MindMaster Mind Mapping Software Perpetual License, Save 62%

We have a great deal on the MindMaster Mind Mapping Software Perpetual License in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

With all of the stresses and never-ending thoughts running through our heads all day long, keeping them organized and staying on track can be quite a challenge. In the age of remote work, you may not have access to the huge white board in the conference room, or be able to collaborate in person with the best thinkers on your team, to map out all of your ideas. Having a mind mapping software could be your saving grace. MindMaster is a versatile, user-friendly, and professional mind mapping tool, designed for creating fresh new visual innovations, integrating your bullet points to structure an overall mind map. It is convenient and helpful for you to use MindMaster to sort out your thoughts or ideas in order to find solutions to problems. A MindMaster license provides you with 12 different map structures, 33 themes, and 700+ cliparts, all of which you can use and customize to tailor your mind maps with endless possibilities. Take your brainstorming sessions to a whole new level with MindMaster. With just a few clicks, you can effortlessly present your stunning mind map in Microsoft PowerPoint file, impressing everyone with how organized your presentation is. Choose the best structure, style, theme, & colors to express your ideas

Add more information such as callouts, relationships, summaries, marks, notes, hyperlinks & so on

Record ideas more effectively w/ the Brainstorming Mode

Switch to Gantt view to track task start/end date & progress

Present your stunning mind map in MS PowerPoint file w/ just a few clicks

Works on any PC operating system: Windows, Mac, or Linux

System Requirements Windows Vista/7/8/10 (32bit/64 bit))

Mac OS X 10.10 or later

Linux: Debian, Ubuntu, Fedora, CentOS, OpenSUSE, Mint, Knoppix, RedHat, Gentoo & more

1 GB of RAM and 800 MB of hard disk space

Intel 1st Gen processor or later

