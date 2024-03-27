Deals: Microsoft 365: 1-Year Subscription

Picture this: you’ve got everything you need to make things, team up, and get your point across, all bundled up nicely. That’s what’s on offer with the Microsoft 365 Family Subscription. This isn’t just any set of tools; it’s your go-to for getting more done with the fam every single day.

Microsoft 365 hooks you up with a year’s access to top-notch Office apps like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook. But there’s more to it than just the apps. This deal gives up to 6 people their own 1TB OneDrive cloud storage, making it a breeze to grab, tweak, and share files from wherever you are, on any gadget. Yep, you can dive into your projects anytime, anywhere, and even team up with folks in real-time.

What’s in the Box with Microsoft 365 Family?

All the best Office apps, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook

Room for up to 6 users, each with their own 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage

Top-notch security features, like ransomware spotting and recovery tools

Works across PCs, Macs, iPads, iPhones, and Android phones

Choose between teaming up in real-time or flying solo with helpful design, writing, and speaking tips

Stay fresh with regular updates, new stuff to play with, and support when you need it, either through chat or a call

Extras like Publisher and Access (PC only), endless video yapping on Microsoft Teams, and 60 minutes of Skype calls each month

And there’s more. Outlook offers a clean, ad-free space for handling emails, schedules, tasks, and contacts, all with strong security measures. Microsoft Defender steps in to manage your digital well-being, including monitoring for identity theft, but only in the US and its territories. Then there’s Microsoft Editor for when you need a hand with spelling, grammar, and writing, plus Clipchamp for cutting videos, using templates, and browsing a huge stock library.

The Microsoft 365 Family pack is perfect for sharing with up to 6 people, allowing each person to use it on 5 devices at the same time, and includes a whopping 6TB of secure cloud storage. No surprise it’s scored top marks on GetApp, Capterra, G2, Gartner, and PC Magazine.

So, what are you waiting for? Step up your productivity game today with the Microsoft 365 Family Subscription. Just remember, you’ve got a year to unleash its potential, with 30 days to claim it after purchase, and it’s good to go on both desktop and mobile. Don’t let this chance to boost your productivity slip by.

Get this deal>



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals