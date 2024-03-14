Deals: Microsoft 365: 1-Year Subscription (Family/Up to 6 Users), save 25%

Imagine a world where you have all the tools you need to create, collaborate, and communicate effectively, all in one place. That’s exactly what you get with the Microsoft 365 Family Subscription. This isn’t just a software package, it’s a complete productivity solution that’s designed to help you and your family achieve more, every day.

Microsoft 365 is a 1-year subscription that includes premium Office apps such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook. But it’s not just about the apps. This subscription allows up to 6 users, each with 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage for seamless file access, editing, and sharing across devices. That’s right, you can work on your documents from anywhere, on any device, and even collaborate with others in real-time.

Key Features of Microsoft 365 Family Subscription

Access to premium Office apps including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook

Up to 6 users, each with 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage

Advanced security features including built-in ransomware detection and recovery

Use on multiple PCs, Macs, iPads, iPhones, and Android phones

Real-time collaboration or offline work with design, writing, and speaking suggestions

Regular updates and new features, with technical support available via chat or phone

Additional features like Publisher and Access (PC only), all-day video calling with Microsoft Teams, and 60 minutes of Skype calls per month

But that’s not all. With Outlook, you get an ad-free platform for managing email, calendars, to-do lists, and contacts, with robust security tools. And with Microsoft Defender, you get digital security management, with identity theft monitoring available only in the US and US territories. Plus, the Microsoft Editor provides advanced spelling, grammar, and writing assistance, and Clipchamp offers video editing tools, templates, and an extensive stock library.

The Microsoft 365 Family package allows sharing between 1 to 6 people, each person can use up to 5 devices simultaneously, and includes up to 6TB of secure cloud storage. It’s no wonder that this package has received high ratings on GetApp, Capterra, G2, Gartner, and PC Magazine.

So why wait? Unlock the power of productivity today with the Microsoft 365 Family Subscription. Remember, the length of access is 1 year, with a redemption deadline of 30 days from purchase, and can be accessed on desktop and mobile. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to take your productivity to the next level.

