Deals: Koofr Cloud Storage Lifetime Subscription (100GB)

We have an awesome deal on the Koofr Cloud Storage Lifetime Subscription (100GB) in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The Koofr Cloud Storage Lifetime Subscription (100GB) is available in our deals store for just $29.99, a saving of 94% off the normal price.

Running out of storage space on your computer or smartphone is one of the most frustrating things we experience in our modern, digital world. Constantly having to go through photos, videos, and other large files and delete them takes up time, and most importantly, energy. If you’re tired of encountering this ever-irritating problem, you need a cloud storage solution that will allow you to keep all of your important files safe and secure.

Koofr is a safe, private, and simple cloud storage service, accessible through the web, mobile, and WebDav. View all your files in one place by easily connecting to existing cloud accounts (Dropbox, Google Drive, Amazon, and OneDrive), and transfer huge files to external clouds with no limit. Once you subscribe to Koofr’s 1TB lifetime plan, you’ll get access to Koofr Duplicate Finder, a tool that helps you find and remove duplicate files inside your Koofr account so you don’t end up with more than one of the same thing. You can manage your files and account with Koofr’s advanced renaming option and link appearance customization option, as well. Save your files without worry, and let Koofr Cloud Storage take care of the rest.

Koofr is the only cloud storage that doesn’t track you

Upload, access & share any file with no size limit

It is easy to get started and keep your files safe & accessible

Connect to external cloud accounts & access all your files

Find & remove unnecessary duplicate files with Koofr Duplicate Finder

Access files in your remote computer with the Koofr Desktop App

Rename multiple files with the advanced renaming option

Files are encrypted in rest & in transfer

This lifetime offer is unique & only available for a limited time

You can find out more details about this awesome deal on the Koofr Cloud Storage Lifetime Subscription (100GB) over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>



