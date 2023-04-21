Deals: HyperX QuadCast Wired Multi-Pattern USB Electret Condenser Microphone

We have a fantastic deal on the HyperX QuadCast Wired Multi-Pattern USB Electret Condenser Microphone in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The HyperX QuadCast Wired Multi-Pattern USB Electret Condenser Microphone comes with some great features and it is available in our deals store for $137.99.

The HyperX QuadCast™ is the ideal all-inclusive standalone microphone for the aspiring streamer or podcaster looking for a condenser mic with quality sound. QuadCast comes with its own anti-vibration shock mount to help reduce the rumbles of daily life and a built-in pop filter to muffle pesky percussive sounds. Instantly know your mic status with the LED indicator, and simply tap-to-mute to avoid awkward broadcasting accidents. Select between the four polar patterns (stereo, omnidirectional, cardioid, bidirectional) and use the conveniently-located gain control dial to quickly adjust your mic input sensitivity. Share thoughts with this HyperX QuadCast USB condenser gaming microphone. The anti-vibration shock mount and internal pop filter improve sound quality, while the conveniently positioned gain control offers on-the-fly adjustments. This HyperX QuadCast USB condenser gaming microphone has an intuitive tap-to-mute feature to prevent audio accidents and a headphone jack for real-time monitoring .

You can find out more details about the HyperX QuadCast Wired Multi-Pattern USB Electret Condenser Microphone over at our deals store at the link below.

