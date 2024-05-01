Deals: EaseUS Fixo Lifetime Subscription, Save 49%

Have you ever been frustrated by corrupted or unopenable media files? Whether it’s a precious family photo, an important office document, or a video from your latest adventure, losing access to these files can be a nightmare. But don’t worry, EaseUS Fixo is here to save the day. This powerful tool is designed to repair various formats and different cases of corruption, regardless of the extent of damage.

Fast file repair process and a high success rate are the hallmarks of EaseUS Fixo. It even offers a batch repair feature for time efficiency, allowing you to fix multiple files at once. And the best part? You can preview repaired files before finalizing the process, ensuring you’re satisfied with the results.

Key Features of EaseUS Fixo

Repairs media from all storage devices, including cameras, dash cams, and mobile phones.

Video repair feature can fix a wide variety of video file formats, including MOV, MP4, M2TS, MKV, MTS, 3GP, and more.

Photo repair feature can restore corrupted, blurry, overexposed, underexposed, or pixelated photos in various formats, including JPEG, PNG, JPG, CR3, CR2, NEF, NRW, RAF, etc.

File repair feature can fix corrupted office documents, including PDF, Word, Excel, and PowerPoint files.

Three-step repair process: adding files, repairing files, and previewing and saving the repaired files.

EaseUS Fixo is not just another software; it’s a trusted tool by leading IT experts, influencers, and globally renowned enterprises. It’s compatible with Windows 11-XP, making it a versatile solution for a wide range of users.

The purchase of EaseUS Fixo provides lifetime access, ensuring you’ll always have this powerful tool at your disposal. Just remember, the redemption code must be redeemed within 30 days of purchase. As a desktop application, it’s easy to use and always ready when you need it.

Don’t let corrupted files ruin your day. With EaseUS Fixo, you can restore your media files to their former glory, quickly and efficiently. It’s time to take control of your digital life with EaseUS Fixo.

