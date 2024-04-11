Deals: DNA My Dog Canine Allergy Test

Ever wondered why your furry friend is constantly scratching, or why certain foods seem to upset their stomach? The answer could lie in their unique genetic makeup. With the canine allergy test, you can uncover the potential causes of your dog’s discomfort, from environmental sensitivities to food intolerances. This test is not just a tool, it’s a gateway to understanding your pet on a deeper level and providing them with the best care possible.

This protein-based test identifies intolerances and sensitivities in your pet, using scientifically recognized methods of analysis. But it doesn’t stop there. The test also provides food recommendations based on your dog’s unique allergies, offering you actionable insights for optimal pet care. Imagine the relief of knowing exactly what’s causing your pet’s discomfort and being able to make informed decisions about their diet and environment.

Key Features

Comprehensive report on all items that your dog may react to

Covers over 100 allergens, including food, environmental, and household items

Cost-effective solution that can save money on special diets and medications

Easy-to-use test kit with a simple sample collection process

Includes a sterile foam swab, a padded prepaid return envelope, and a buffer tube

Delivers a full report within 2 to 3 weeks

Comes with a frame-worthy certificate

The sample collection process is simple and involves collecting an oral sample from your dog. The kit includes a sterile foam swab, a padded prepaid return envelope, and a buffer tube. Once you’ve collected the sample, all you need to do is send it back in the prepaid envelope. Within 2 to 3 weeks, you’ll receive a comprehensive report on all items that your dog may react to.

Not only is this test incredibly informative, but it’s also cost-effective. By identifying your dog’s specific allergies, you can save money on special diets and medications that may not be necessary. Plus, the kit is easy to use and cost-efficient, making it a smart investment for any pet owner.

But the benefits don’t stop there. Along with your detailed report, you’ll also receive a frame-worthy certificate. This is more than just a piece of paper – it’s a testament to your commitment to your pet’s health and well-being.

So why wait? Take the first step towards understanding your pet’s unique needs with the canine allergy test. It’s more than just a test – it’s a pathway to a happier, healthier life for your furry friend.

