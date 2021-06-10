Deals: Copernicus Mini Drone, Save 16%

Just a quick reminder for our readers about our great deal on the Copernicus Mini Drone in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today.
If you want to experience the joy of flying your own drone, this Copernicus Mini Drone is perfect for you. This mini drone is equipped with a companion app that lets you control its different functions easily and conveniently. Its air pressure fixed altitude hover can accurately lock altitude and flight position, making the drone stable. By turning the gravity sensor function in the app, you can control the drone without shaking. It comes with a 320° flight angle.
Features of the Copernicus Mini Drone include :
- Air pressure fixed altitude hover: Accurately lock altitude & flight position for stability
- Gravity sensor: Control drone without shaking
- 360° Flight angle: Enjoy great view of your surrounding
- Companion app: Operates a variety of functions easily & conveniently
- Light & small: For easy storage & carry
- One key take off/land off: Landing on return using the controller
Specs
- Color: gray
- Finish: opaque
- Materials: hard plastic
- Dimensions
- Folded: 3.15″ x 2.56″ x 1.18″
- Open: 3.94″ x 4.92″ x 1.18″
- Flight angle: 360°
- Battery: 3.7V
- Play time: 13 minutes
- Air pressure fixed altitude
- Gravity sensor
- One key take off/land off
- Lightweight
- Small
- Manufacturer’s 30-day warranty
Includes
- Copernicus Mini Drone (No Camera)
- Controller
- 4x Backup Blades
- 4x Protective Blade Frames
- Screwdriver
- USB Cable
- Rechargeable Battery
- Drone Instructions
