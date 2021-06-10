Deals: Copernicus Mini Drone, Save 16%

Just a quick reminder for our readers about our great deal on the Copernicus Mini Drone in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today.

The Copernicus Mini Drone is available in our deals store for $36.95, that’s a saving of 16% off off the regular price.

If you want to experience the joy of flying your own drone, this Copernicus Mini Drone is perfect for you. This mini drone is equipped with a companion app that lets you control its different functions easily and conveniently. Its air pressure fixed altitude hover can accurately lock altitude and flight position, making the drone stable. By turning the gravity sensor function in the app, you can control the drone without shaking. It comes with a 320° flight angle. Features of the Copernicus Mini Drone include : Air pressure fixed altitude hover: Accurately lock altitude & flight position for stability

Accurately lock altitude & flight position for stability Gravity sensor: Control drone without shaking

Control drone without shaking 360° Flight angle: Enjoy great view of your surrounding

Enjoy great view of your surrounding Companion app: Operates a variety of functions easily & conveniently

Operates a variety of functions easily & conveniently Light & small: For easy storage & carry

For easy storage & carry One key take off/land off: Landing on return using the controller

Specs Color: gray

Finish: opaque

Materials: hard plastic

Dimensions Folded: 3.15″ x 2.56″ x 1.18″ Open: 3.94″ x 4.92″ x 1.18″

Flight angle: 360°

Battery: 3.7V

Play time: 13 minutes

Air pressure fixed altitude

Gravity sensor

One key take off/land off

Lightweight

Small

Manufacturer’s 30-day warranty Includes Copernicus Mini Drone (No Camera)

Controller

4x Backup Blades

4x Protective Blade Frames

Screwdriver

USB Cable

Rechargeable Battery

Drone Instructions

You can find out more information about this great deal on the over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals