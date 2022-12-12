Deals: Complete 2023 Logic Pro Training Bundle, Save 98%

We have an amazing deal for our readers on the Complete 2023 Logic Pro Training Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets deals store this week. You can save 98% off the normal price, this amazing deal will cost you just $39.

The Complete 2023 Logic Pro Training Bundle comes with an awesome range of features, you can see what is included in the training bundle below.

Modules included in the course:

The Logic Pro X Manual: Complete Masterclass Logic Pro Progressive House Course Logic Pro DJ Snake Course Logic Pro Deep House Course Logic Pro X: Tech House Music Production Logic Pro Chainsmokers Course Logic Pro Pop House EDM Course Logic Pro X: Make EDX Style Music Logic Pro X: Future House Electronic Music Production Logic Pro X: Make Calvin Harris Style Music Logic Pro X: Beats & Drum Loops Music Production

In this course, you will learn how to master Logic Pro X and create three full productions from scratch this class, from the idea stage to a complete finished professional-sounding track. You will also get those 3 full productions as templates so you can open them on your computer to see how the projects are built up.

Head on over to the Geeky Gadgets Deals store at the link below for more information on the Complete 2023 Logic Pro Training Bundle.

Get this deal>





