Deals: Cisco CCNA 200-301 Complete Certification Prep Guide, save 90%

We have an awesome deal on the Cisco CCNA 200-301 Complete Certification Prep Guide in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today, you can save 90% off the normal price.

The Cisco CCNA 200-301 Complete Certification Prep Guide is available in our deals store for just $19.99, it normally retails for $200.

CCNA 200-301 is the new industry standard networking certification for network administrators, network support analysts, engineers, and data center operations. The best strategy and key to passing the CCNA exam is the right information instead of more information. This course is designed for students who want a certification prep course instead of networking. You have already started your career and want to add CCNA certification to your resume. Learn with a course that optimizes your time with a full review of all CCNA topics. The study plan is 100% Cisco syllabus with no outdated topics. The course also includes a link to popular practice tests designed to test your skills. Focus on your study time, prepare for exam day, and score your best.

Access 111 lectures & 9 hours of content 24/7

Learn foundational networking concepts for CCNA with theory & class notes

Test your knowledge retention with section learning quizzes that explain answer

Get hands-on experience with downloadable labs & step-by-step instructions.

Know popular study tools that include exam whiteboard & downloadable study guide

Get 550+ exclusive flashcards on all topics included to get primed & ready for exam

Prepare for exam day with a unique full review of all CCNA topics to score your best

Get all of your course questions answered from me directly & expand your learning

You can find out more details about this great deal on the Cisco CCNA 200-301 Complete Certification Prep Guide over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals