Deals: ByteBoi DIY Advanced Game Console

We have a great deal on the ByteBoi DIY Advanced Game Console at the Geeky Gadgets Deals store, it is available as a standard kit or with some optional tools.
The ByteBoi DIY Advanced Game Console is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for $109.99, it normally retails for $119.
If you loved CircuitMess’ first product MAKERbuino, you’ll definitely love ByteBoi. It’s an improved and reimagined version of the beloved 8-bit educational gaming device. ByteBoi is an open-source retro game console that you can assemble and code yourself. It can be coded in Make Code Arcade – an awesome online coding interface with a bunch of examples and tutorials. You can even use your ByteBoi for remote controlling your Wheelson because of the built-in Wi-Fi chipset. Build your own game console while learning about electronics, coding, game graphics, game engines, character animation, and more with ByteBoi.
What You’ll Learn
- Assemble your own gaming device
- Learn how video game consoles work
- Code your own video game
- Animate characters & simulate physics in a video game
- Interface your ByteBoi with your Wheelson
What You Can Do With It
- Play pre-made games on your ByteBoi
- Make your own video game & brag about it in front of your friends
- Connect your ByteBoi to the internet
- Share your creations with a community of game makers
You can find out more details about this great deal on the ByteBoi DIY Advanced Game Console over ay our deals store at the link below.