Deals: Bone Conduction Mini Wireless Bluetooth Speaker & Voice Booster, save 38%

Bone Conduction Mini

We have a great deal for our readers on the Bone Conduction Mini Wireless Bluetooth Speaker & Voice Booster in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week, you can save 38% off the regular price.

The Bone Conduction Mini Wireless Bluetooth Speaker & Voice Booster is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for $42.99, which is a saving of 38% off the regular $69.99 price.

Introducing the worlds smallest and most versatile bone conduction, Mini Wireless Bluetooth Speaker that delivers a unique and spectacular audio experience, wherever and whenever you want it. Transform any hollow object into a speaker and enjoy immersive sound like never before.

This multifunctional speaker is perfect for music listening, podcasting, one-on-one phone conversations or conference calls, gaming, video watching, and movie viewing. With its wide range of applications, you can enjoy crystal-clear audio wherever you go.

Instructions for Mini Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

  • Long press the power button to turn on, until you hear the beep Bluetooth Mode
  • In the setting menu of the mobile phone or mobile terminal, turn on the Bluetooth switch.
  • Click Scan and find Humbird Speaker

You can find out more details about this great deal on the Bone Conduction Mini Wireless Bluetooth Speaker & Voice Booster, over at the Geeky Gadgets Deals store at the link below.

