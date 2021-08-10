Deals: Arkade FPS Motion Blaster for $129.99

We have a great deal for our readers on the Arkade FPS Motion Blaster in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.
The Arkade Motion Blaster is a game-changer because it transitions gamers from hitting keys and moving a mouse to physically feeling like they are living and moving inside the game. It’s a similar feeling to the first time you experienced virtual reality when you felt like you were on the roller coaster or inside the experience. The Blaster has a motion-sensing system built inside that tracks every precise move you make in the real world and is visually represented as your weapon inside the game, giving you an immersive experience like you’ve never felt before. This creates that “AHAA” moment when their eyes bulge and they “feel” the immersion for the first time.
Successfully funded on Indiegogo!
- Motion racking. High-precision gyroscope
- High-speed connection. Connect wirelessly via low-latency Bluetooth
- Tactile gameplay. Built-in haptics for a more immersive experience
- 100+ games. Play your favorite games from Valorant, GTA: San Andreas, Halo, & more
- Ulitmate versatility. Works with PC/Mac, Android, GeForce Now, & Steam Link
- Rechargeable battery. Up to 14 hours of gameplay
How to Play
- PC/Mac: Aim and blast your way through your favorite games right in front of your monitor. The Arkade Blaster brings high-accuracy motion tracking to the most popular shooters. If Bluetooth is not integrated on the PC, use a Bluetooth dongle (not included)
- Mobile gaming (Android only): Snap in your smartphone and turn your mobile game into an immersive arcade shooter
- 360° gaming: Stream your favorite PC titles to your phone, & play them while spinning around in 360°C
- Cloud gaming: Access your Steam library right from your smartphone, using popular platforms like GeForce Now or Steam Link
Compatible Games
- Doom 2016
- Dying Light
- Fallout 4
- Generation Zero
- GTA: San Andreas (Mobile)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection
- Valorant
- Titan Fall
- Star Wars: Battlefront
- And a lot more! Check complete list of games here
