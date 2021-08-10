Deals: Arkade FPS Motion Blaster for $129.99

We have a great deal for our readers on the Arkade FPS Motion Blaster in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The Arkade FPS Motion Blaster is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for $129.99 and it comes with some great features, have a look at the video below.

The Arkade Motion Blaster is a game-changer because it transitions gamers from hitting keys and moving a mouse to physically feeling like they are living and moving inside the game. It’s a similar feeling to the first time you experienced virtual reality when you felt like you were on the roller coaster or inside the experience. The Blaster has a motion-sensing system built inside that tracks every precise move you make in the real world and is visually represented as your weapon inside the game, giving you an immersive experience like you’ve never felt before. This creates that “AHAA” moment when their eyes bulge and they “feel” the immersion for the first time.

Successfully funded on Indiegogo!

Motion racking. High-precision gyroscope

High-precision gyroscope High-speed connection. Connect wirelessly via low-latency Bluetooth

Connect wirelessly via low-latency Bluetooth Tactile gameplay. Built-in haptics for a more immersive experience

Built-in haptics for a more immersive experience 100+ games. Play your favorite games from Valorant, GTA: San Andreas, Halo, & more

Play your favorite games from Valorant, GTA: San Andreas, Halo, & more Ulitmate versatility. Works with PC/Mac, Android, GeForce Now, & Steam Link

Works with PC/Mac, Android, GeForce Now, & Steam Link Rechargeable battery. Up to 14 hours of gameplay

How to Play

PC/Mac: Aim and blast your way through your favorite games right in front of your monitor. The Arkade Blaster brings high-accuracy motion tracking to the most popular shooters. If Bluetooth is not integrated on the PC, use a Bluetooth dongle (not included)

Aim and blast your way through your favorite games right in front of your monitor. The Arkade Blaster brings high-accuracy motion tracking to the most popular shooters. If Bluetooth is not integrated on the PC, use a Bluetooth dongle (not included) Mobile gaming (Android only): Snap in your smartphone and turn your mobile game into an immersive arcade shooter

Snap in your smartphone and turn your mobile game into an immersive arcade shooter 360° gaming: Stream your favorite PC titles to your phone, & play them while spinning around in 360°C

Stream your favorite PC titles to your phone, & play them while spinning around in 360°C Cloud gaming: Access your Steam library right from your smartphone, using popular platforms like GeForce Now or Steam Link

Compatible Games

Doom 2016

Dying Light

Fallout 4

Generation Zero

GTA: San Andreas (Mobile)

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Valorant

Titan Fall

Star Wars: Battlefront

And a lot more! Check complete list of games here

You can find our more details about the new Arkade FPS Motion Blaster over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals