Deals Reminder: Portable Mini Easy Heat Press Machine Kit, save 16%

Just a quick reminder for our readers on the great deal on the Portable Mini Easy Heat Press Machine Kit in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The Portable Mini Easy Heat Press Machine Kit is available in our deals store for for $49.95 that’s a saving of 16% off the normal price.

This mini heat press machine enjoys dual usage methods: heat transfer or iron. As a heat transfer machine, you can make all your fabrics DIY as preferred; while as a mini iron, you can always keep your uniform neat and decent wherever you are. Five modes by one button make you freely control the temperature to meet your different heating needs. Moreover, this heat press machine is perfect for HTV transfer vinyl, glitter, transfer paper, and more. It heats up within 3 to 5 minutes so you can start sooner. Its 3.9″x1.9″ soleplate adopts durable and heat-resistant materials, allowing your fabrics evenly heated to fulfill satisfying DIY work. Portable enough, you can take this machine anywhere and use it at home or outside. Heat transfer. Make all your fabric DIYs as preferred

Make all your fabric DIYs as preferred Mini iron. Keep your uniform neat & decent wherever you are

Keep your uniform neat & decent wherever you are 5 heat modes. Freely control the temperature with just a push of a button

Freely control the temperature with just a push of a button Fast heating. Heats up within 3 to 5 minutes

Heats up within 3 to 5 minutes Soleplate. Adopts durable & heat-resistant materials; allows your fabrics to be heated evenly

Adopts durable & heat-resistant materials; allows your fabrics to be heated evenly Compact & lightweight. Convenient to use at home or outside

Specs Color: red

Materials: plastic, steel

Dimensions: 3.9″L x 1.9″W x 2.75″H

Heating plate size: 1.97″ x 3.94″

Weight: 0.55 lb

Power: 150W

Voltage: AC/100-240V

Temperature levels: 248℉/284℉/320℉/356℉/392℉

Multiple applications: hat, pillow, t-shirt, canvas bag, makeup bag, shoes

Small & lightweight

Silicone mat

Manufacturer’s 1-year warranty Includes 1x Mini heat press

1x Silicone mat

1x Insulation base

1x Spray bottle

1x Canvas bag

You can find out more details about this great deal on the Portable Mini Easy Heat Press Machine Kit over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals