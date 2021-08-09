Deals Reminder: Portable Mini Easy Heat Press Machine Kit, save 16%

Just a quick reminder for our readers on the great deal on the Portable Mini Easy Heat Press Machine Kit in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.
The Portable Mini Easy Heat Press Machine Kit is available in our deals store for for $49.95 that’s a saving of 16% off the normal price.
This mini heat press machine enjoys dual usage methods: heat transfer or iron. As a heat transfer machine, you can make all your fabrics DIY as preferred; while as a mini iron, you can always keep your uniform neat and decent wherever you are. Five modes by one button make you freely control the temperature to meet your different heating needs. Moreover, this heat press machine is perfect for HTV transfer vinyl, glitter, transfer paper, and more. It heats up within 3 to 5 minutes so you can start sooner. Its 3.9″x1.9″ soleplate adopts durable and heat-resistant materials, allowing your fabrics evenly heated to fulfill satisfying DIY work. Portable enough, you can take this machine anywhere and use it at home or outside.
- Heat transfer. Make all your fabric DIYs as preferred
- Mini iron. Keep your uniform neat & decent wherever you are
- 5 heat modes. Freely control the temperature with just a push of a button
- Fast heating. Heats up within 3 to 5 minutes
- Soleplate. Adopts durable & heat-resistant materials; allows your fabrics to be heated evenly
- Compact & lightweight. Convenient to use at home or outside
Specs
- Color: red
- Materials: plastic, steel
- Dimensions: 3.9″L x 1.9″W x 2.75″H
- Heating plate size: 1.97″ x 3.94″
- Weight: 0.55 lb
- Power: 150W
- Voltage: AC/100-240V
- Temperature levels: 248℉/284℉/320℉/356℉/392℉
- Multiple applications: hat, pillow, t-shirt, canvas bag, makeup bag, shoes
- Small & lightweight
- Silicone mat
- Manufacturer’s 1-year warranty
Includes
- 1x Mini heat press
- 1x Silicone mat
- 1x Insulation base
- 1x Spray bottle
- 1x Canvas bag
You can find out more details about this great deal on the Portable Mini Easy Heat Press Machine Kit over at our deals store at the link below.
Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals
Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.