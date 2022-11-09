Deals: Anker 541 USB-C Hub 6-in-1, for iPad

Geeky Gadgets

Anker 541 USB-C Hub 6-in-1, for iPad

Anker

  • Made for USB-C iPads: Designed specifically to match the style and dimensions of your iPad. Just plug in to instantly upgrade your connectivity.
  • All the Ports You Need: Turn your iPad’s USB-C port into a 4K HDMI port, a multi-function USB-C port, a USB-A data port, SD / microSD card slots, and a 3.5 mm audio jack.
  • Go Bigger with HD Display: Make creating simple by connecting your iPad to a bigger screen at up to 4K@60Hz via the HDMI port.
  • One Port. Multiple Functions: The multi-function USB-C port can be used to give your iPad a high-speed charge (when using a 30W or above charger) and can also be used to transfer files at up to 5 Gbps.
  • What You Get: Anker 541 USB-C Hub (6-in-1, for iPad), welcome guide, our worry-free 18-month warranty, and friendly customer service.

