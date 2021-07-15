Deals: AirTag Leather Key Ring (4-Pack), save 16%

If you are looking for a key ring for your Apple AirTag then we have a great deal on the AirTag Leather Key Ring (4-Pack) in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store.

The AirTag Leather Key Ring (4-Pack) is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for just $49.95 they normally retail for $60.

This leather keyring is specially designed for Apple AirTag. Made from vegan leather, it protects your AirTag without affecting its signal and positioning function. The center space is designed to showcase the AirTag and allow the AirTag to play at its normal volume without obscuring it. It comes in two colors, Morandi Green and Oxford Brown, and features a premium bronze button. The overall design pairs well with all your daily accessories. The keyring can be attached to a variety of your personal items, assuring you that they won’t get lost.

Protects your AirTag from getting scratched

Does not interfere with signal & positioning

Center space designed to showcase the AirTag

Vegan leather pairs well with daily accessories

Easily attaches to your personal items so it won’t get lost

Color: Morandi Green, Oxford Brown

Materials: metal, vegan leather

Dimensions: 1.61″H x 3.38″L x 0.31″W

Weight: 0.3oz

Easy attachment

Durable

Lightweight

Soft & fine

No signal interference

Certifications: RoHs

Manufacturer’s 1-year warranty

