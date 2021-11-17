Deals: 3-in-1 Apple iPhone 12 Charging Stand, save 44%

We have a great deal on the 3-in-1 Apple iPhone 12 Charging Stand in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The 3-in-1 Apple iPhone 12 Charging Stand is available in our deals store for $27.99, it normally retails for $49, that is a saving of 44% off the regular price.

This 3-in-1 Apple iPhone 12 Charging Stand has a beautiful, unique, and stylish design that you will love! First off the list, the phone holder has a 360° rotation, perfect to adapt your iPhone to different angles for your comfort! Charge your iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, or iPhone 12 Pro Max. The phone holder has a convenient opening for our charging cable to go through. This charging stand also features a slot for your Apple Watch and AirPods connectors. Simply connect your cords and start charging. It’ll look great on your nightstand, workstation, and more.

3-in-1. Charges iPhone 12 series, AirPods series, & Apple Watch series

Charges iPhone 12 series, AirPods series, & Apple Watch series Phone holder. 360° rotation to adapt your phone in different angles

360° rotation to adapt your phone in different angles Easy cable opening. Get your cables through without the clutter

Get your cables through without the clutter Rubber base. To prevent slippage

You can find out more details about this great deal on the 3-in-1 Apple iPhone 12 Charging device over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals