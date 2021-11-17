Deals: 3-in-1 Apple iPhone 12 Charging Stand, save 44%

We have a great deal on the 3-in-1 Apple iPhone 12 Charging Stand in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.
The 3-in-1 Apple iPhone 12 Charging Stand is available in our deals store for $27.99, it normally retails for $49, that is a saving of 44% off the regular price.
This 3-in-1 Apple iPhone 12 Charging Stand has a beautiful, unique, and stylish design that you will love! First off the list, the phone holder has a 360° rotation, perfect to adapt your iPhone to different angles for your comfort! Charge your iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, or iPhone 12 Pro Max. The phone holder has a convenient opening for our charging cable to go through. This charging stand also features a slot for your Apple Watch and AirPods connectors. Simply connect your cords and start charging. It’ll look great on your nightstand, workstation, and more.
- 3-in-1. Charges iPhone 12 series, AirPods series, & Apple Watch series
- Phone holder. 360° rotation to adapt your phone in different angles
- Easy cable opening. Get your cables through without the clutter
- Rubber base. To prevent slippage
You can find out more details about this great deal on the 3-in-1 Apple iPhone 12 Charging device over at our deals store at the link below.
